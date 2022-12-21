Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...One to three feet of inundation above ground level possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Dorchester, Wicomico, Somerset and Inland Worcester Counties. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure may be inundated. Some shoreline erosion may occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 22/02 AM 2.0 0.0 0.6 1 NONE 22/03 PM 2.5 0.5 0.6 1 NONE 23/03 AM 3.0 1.0 1.6 2 NONE 23/04 PM 3.8 1.8 1.9 2-3 MINOR 24/04 AM 2.2 0.2 0.8 2 NONE BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 22/12 AM 2.2 0.1 0.8 1 NONE 22/12 PM 2.9 0.8 1.0 1 NONE 23/01 AM 3.2 1.1 1.8 2 MINOR 23/01 PM 4.1 2.0 2.1 3 MODERATE 24/01 AM 2.7 0.6 1.2 2-3 NONE 24/01 PM 2.2 0.1 0.3 2 NONE CRISFIELD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 1.8 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/11 PM 1.9 -0.3 0.3 1 NONE 22/12 PM 2.8 0.6 0.3 1 NONE 23/12 AM 2.8 0.6 1.1 1 NONE 23/01 PM 5.1 2.9 2.6 1 MAJOR 24/01 AM 3.2 1.0 1.5 1 NONE 24/01 PM 2.8 0.6 0.2 1 NONE OCEAN CITY INLET MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.0 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.5 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/05 PM 2.6 0.1 0.9 1 NONE 22/06 AM 3.3 0.8 0.8 1 NONE 22/06 PM 3.4 0.9 1.6 1 NONE 23/07 AM 3.8 1.3 1.1 1 NONE 23/07 PM 1.1 -1.4 -0.8 1 NONE 24/08 AM 1.6 -0.9 -1.1 1 NONE &&