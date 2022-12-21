FELTON, Del. - Police arrested Joshua Dorrell 4 days after being released from jail.
The Felton Police Department say a traffic stop in the 100 block of West Main Street led to the arrest of 35-year-old Joshua Paul Dorrell, of Henderson, Maryland. Police say Dorrell had an active arrest warrant for failing to comply with a bond out of Troop 3.
According to police, Dorrell was taken into custody without incident and charged with speeding and driving without a valid license. He was turned over to state police on his outstanding warrant.
Dorrell was previously arrested for a road rage incident that occurred on Dec. 14, in which police say Dorrell pinned a man with his car. Dorrell turned himself in for that incident the next day.