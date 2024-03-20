SEAFORD, De. -- The victim of a brutal dog attack in Seaford is out of the hospital and back home. Ty Cuffee was attacked by three mixed-breed dogs on March 5th.
On Wednesday, March 20th, we sat down with Cuffee and learned about his heroic act that quite possibly saved the life of his daughter. It was in his driveway where Cuffee made a decision any good father would: Getting between his step-daughter and three dogs that were ready to attack.
On March 5th, Cuffee was at home when a neighbor came over and asked his oldest step-daughter to help corral their escaped pets.
"I just heard the dog, one or two of the dogs barking aggressively and the father in me just kicked in," said Cuffee. "[I] chucked everything else and go to make sure everything is fine."
When Cuffee walked out front, he saw one of the dogs in an attack position.
"I told her just get away, just get away from him and I got between her and the dog," said Cuffee. "That's when the dog lunged at me, the first one lunged at me, and then everything else from that point is just a blur."
Cuffee woke up three days later as his breathing tube was being removed.
"I truthfully thought that I was in the back of the ambulance and it was later on that Tuesday evening and when I get the thing out my throat, first thing I did was holler thank you Jesus because I knew I had made it through the attack," said Cuffee.
Now Cuffee is back at home with his kids and his wife Courtney, who he said has been his saving grace. The staples in his head were removed on Wednesday, but his legs and ear will take some more time to heal.
Despite his injuries and the looming road to recovery, Cuffee knows he made the right decision.
"Overall both goals were accomplished, I saved my daughter and they took me down. They didn't take me out, but they took me down," said Cuffee.