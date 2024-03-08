DOVER, DE - The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) is warning of high levels of lead in some ground cinnamon products that may have been available for purchase locally.
According to DPH and The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), several stores including Dollar Tree and Family Dollar sold ground cinnamon products with potentially harmful levels of lead. Symptoms can include headaches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and anemia.
DPH says no illnesses have yet been reported to the FDA or DPH in connection with the lead alert.
The FDA now recommends the recall of ground cinnamon from six distributors with high lead levels including:
-Marcum Ground Cinnamon from Save A Lot
-MK from SF Supermarket
-Swad Cinnamon Powder from Patel Brothers
-Supreme Tradition Ground Cinnamon from Dollar Tree and Family Dollar
-El Chilar from La Joya Morelense
-La Fiesta from La Superior SuperMercados
DPH says Dollar Tree and Family Dollar have pulled the ground cinnamon products from their shelves.
The Delaware Division of Public Health says these ground cinnamon products should not be purchased and containers should be thrown out immediately.
“To properly discard the product, consumers and retailers should carefully open the pouch or jar and empty the content into a trash can before discarding the packaging to prevent others from salvaging recalled product from the trash,” DPH said in a statement Friday. “Clean up any spills after discarding the product and then wash your hands.”
There is no safe level of lead exposure, according to the FDA, and children are especially vulnerable to the effects of exposure.