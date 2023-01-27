SALISBURY, Md.- A James M. Bennett High School student is facing serious charges after a threatening note was found in the school.
The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says that the note was found on Wednesday.
Investigators would later identify a 16-year-old teen as a suspect.
Due to her age, a Juvenile Referral was done and the teen was released to the custody of her guardian pending disposition by the Department of Juvenile Services.
The 16-year-old was charged with:
- Threats of Mass Violence
- School: Disturb Operation
- Disorderly Conduct
- Disturb the Peace/Disorderly
- School Molest Etc.
Since last Friday, the sheriff's office says they have investigated four threatening notes found in Wicomico County schools.
Anyone with information about any of these cases should contact School Resource Sgt Jeff Melvin at 410-548-4892 ext 261, or contact any School Resource Deputy.