LEWES, DE - The Cape May - Lewes Ferry has cancelled all departures Thursday due to high winds.
On December 4, Ferry officials announced they would be making adjustments to their sailing schedule because of the winds. Some departures were cancelled, but the Ferry remained in operation. On Thursday afternoon, the Ferry announced all departures were cancelled.
"We will continue to monitor the Bay's conditions for tomorrow and provide updates here," The Cape May - Lewes Ferry said in a social media post. "If you are scheduled for an affected sailing, please look for an email from our Customer Service team. As always, the safety of our crew and passengers is our top priority."
Fore more information on the Cape May - Lewes Ferry and its schedule, you can visit the website here.