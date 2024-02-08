POCOMOKE CITY, Md. -- The Mar-Va Theater, a century-old landmark in downtown Pocomoke City, is currently undergoing extensive repairs to address plumbing issues. The theater, renowned for its historic significance and budget-friendly $5 movie screenings, faced an unexpected closure for two weeks due to a major pipe break.
A crew has now initiated repair work to bring the theater back to its full operational capacity by the weekend. The first step involved a thorough inspection of the damaged pipe, achieved by inserting a camera equipped with a four-inch zip tie into the plumbing. That zip tie and a monitor showing a live-feed from the camera ensured accurate measurements.
The repair company responsible for the plumbing overhaul, NOVA Lining, will implement an innovative solution by inserting a liner, effectively creating a new pipe within the existing infrastructure. This method not only facilitates a quicker resolution but also eliminates the need for destructive excavation.
"Instead of digging up a whole line, we'll be putting in a new liner of about 30 feet," said Jorge Mazo, Chief Operating Officer of NOVA Lining,
The urgency of the repairs stems from the potential consequences of leaving the damage untreated.
"It can cause roots, infiltration of dirt, anything in the ground can just settle itself and can cause undermining because the sewer is flowing right into the ground, and it can just cause some astronomical damages especially for properties and roads," said Mazo.
The financial burden of the repair project, estimated at approximately $24,625, poses a significant challenge for the non-profit Mar-Va Theatre.
"We work off a lot of donations, a lot of grants. We certainly apply for grants, typically takes about nine months to see that, so we had to dive into our savings and do what we could do," said Theater Manager Mark Thompson.