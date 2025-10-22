Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT THURSDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 6 PM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, west winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. For the second Small Craft Advisory, west winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the first Small Craft Advisory, until 2 AM EDT Thursday. For the second Small Craft Advisory, from 11 AM to 6 PM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&