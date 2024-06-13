REHOBOTH BEACH, DE - A hit-and-run crash heavily damaged a section of a local non-profit’s Juneteenth mural wall Thursday morning.
Delaware State Police tell WBOC the crash occurred around 6 a.m. on June 13th. Investigators say the driver fled on foot and the vehicle has since been towed.
The mural, located at Malloy and Central Streets, was unveiled in 2022 to honor the black history of the area. The crash comes less than a week before West Side New Beginnings and Developing Artist Collaboration plan to hold their Juneteenth Celebration at the location. Leaders at the non-profits tell WBOC that they and police do not believe this was a targeted hate crime.
"We're very confident that this was just a tragic accident and by no means anybody having any malicious intent to do anything to disrespect this project or the community," said Brenda Milbourne of West Side New Beginnings.
West Side New Beginnings and Developing Artist Collaboration plan to eventually have the wall rebuild and the mural repainted.
Delaware State Police continue to investigate the hit-and-run crash and troopers are working to identify and locate the driver.