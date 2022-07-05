ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Gov. Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced he has directed Maryland State Police to suspend the state's "good and substantial reason" standard for handgun wear and carry permits.
Under Maryland law, a gun owner must prove that they have a “good and substantial reason” to carry a concealed weapon. That could include proving they have been threatened and are in danger, showing they have high security clearances, or being a business owner. About 39,000 concealed carry licenses are issued in Maryland, the Washington Post reports.
However, last month the U.S. Supreme Court issued a 6-to-3 decision striking down a similar law in New York requiring people to demonstrate a particular need for carrying a gun in order to get a license to carry a gun in a concealed way in public. The justices said that requirement violates the Second Amendment right to “keep and bear arms.”
“Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a provision in New York law pertaining to handgun permitting that is virtually indistinguishable from Maryland law," Hogan said in a statement. In light of the ruling and to ensure compliance with the Constitution, I am directing the Maryland State Police to immediately suspend utilization of the ‘good and substantial reason’ standard when reviewing applications for wear and carry permits. It would be unconstitutional to continue enforcing this provision in state law. There is no impact on other permitting requirements and protocols.
“Today’s action is in line with actions taken in other states in response to the recent ruling," Hogan added.