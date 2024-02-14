DOVER, DE - Police are investigating a home invasion shooting that left a 31-year-old Dover man injured.
The Dover Police Department say on Feb. 14, around 12:44 a.m., officers responded to a home on the 100 block of Old Forge Drive for a reported shooting and found a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound in his upper body. Police say the victim was transported to Bayhealth Kent Campus for treatment.
Police say that three masked men armed with guns kicked in the back door of the home and shot the victim. No other injuries were reported as a result of this shooting, according to police.
This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.