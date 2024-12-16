ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA - Authorities say a vehicle fire led to the discovery of a dead man.
The Accomack County Sheriff's Office says on Dec. 15, around 7:15 a.m., they received a report of a vehicle fire that spread to the nearby brush on Green Hill Road, in New Church. Upon arrival, deputies reportedly found an unresponsive man in a wooded area, suffering from gunshot wounds.
Sheriffs say the victim, identified as Warren Thomas Fosque III, 30, of Horntown, died at the scene. Fosque's body was transported to the Norfolk Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.
Sheriffs are continuing their homicide investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666. Tips may also be submitted through our website at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.