SUSSEX COUNTY, DE - The Delaware State Police are investigating a homicide that occurred in Ellendale on Saturday night, leaving one man dead.
One June 1st, at around 10:45pm, Delaware State Police troopers were called to a residence on the 13000 block of South Old State Road in Ellendale for a report of a shooting. When authorities arrived, they found a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest in the front yard. They began to administer life-saving efforts. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died, according to DSP.
A initial investigation revealed that during an altercation between the victim and a female, the female produced a gun, and shot him in the chest. The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction, according to DSP.
The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is actively investigating this incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact DSP at 302-741-2821.