SALISBURY, Md. - A family-friendly basketball festival celebrating the culture of the sport is returning to Salisbury this spring. Hoops on the Ave. is free to attend and will feature three on three basketball tournaments, live music, art, food vendors, and a sneaker marketplace. It is set to return Sunday, May 28 outside the Wicomico Civic Center.
“The positive feedback and support we received in year one of this event was really incredible to see,” said Recreation Superintendent James Simmons. “Hoops on the Ave. is all about celebrating hoops culture – the music, the art, the kicks, the food and of course the basketball.”
Registration is currently open for the 3v3 basketball tournaments. The tournament features seven divisions: Elite Men’s, Men’s Rec, Men’s Over 35, Women’s, High School Girls and High School Boys. High School divisions must have an adult coach. Registration is open until May 13.
To learn more, register a team or sign up as a vendor, visit www.bit.ly/Hoops_on_the_Ave. For more information. To become a sponsor, email Simmons at jsimmons@wicomicocounty.org.