DOVER, Del. - Officials with the Dover Motor Speedway say the Balloon Shows USA Hot Air Balloon Festival originally scheduled to begin today has been rescheduled due to expected inclement weather. The festival will now take place from Friday, August 7 to Saturday, August 8. All existing tickets are good for entry on the new dates.
The festival will feature multiple hot air balloons, tethered balloon rides available for $35 a person, a live DJ, craft vendors, food and more. Organizers say gates will open at 5 p.m. each day and will culminate with a nightly Hot Air Balloon Glow and Laser Show around 9 p.m.
Speedway officials say guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. They advise that tickets are limited and expected to sell out. You can learn more and find a link to purchase tickets here.