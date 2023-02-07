SALISBURY, Md.- The Salisbury City Council voted to allow a company called Mentis Lot 10 LCC to buy Lot 10 in Salisbury to be turned into a hotel.
"Lot 10 is a very exciting project it is going to be a hotel and conference center with some retail. There will be two phases to the project the first phase is about $122 million and that phase when that phase is complete the next phase will be for housing and also additional retail and that’s about $70 million," said interim mayor Jack Heath.
Heath says this project aims to fix a problem in Salisbury.
"We have a shortage right now for hotels and rentals hotels in conference centers and SU, TidalHealth, Perdue, they’re all looking for places to hold meetings and do training and this will have the ability to bring people in house them and then they could be use the training facilities for the conference area," said Heath. "I think it’s the next step in making us a more appealing place to come and visit and hopefully by people who come and visit they’ll choose to stay here and it will bring more dollars into the city."
Bill Chambers of the Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes the news.
"It appears now it's starting to get serious and that's not only good for Salisbury but for Wicomico County," said Chambers.
However, Lot 10 hosts a flea market. Devin Lake of Salisbury enjoys going to the flea market.
"I don't think that's fair. I've been coming here for years I honestly, I go to royal farms and get my coffee and come to the yard sale," said Lake.
But Heath says the flea market will continue, just somewhere else.
"They will find another space for it we made a commitment several years ago as a city to get rid of the parking lot as much as we possibly could should be able to attract businesses downtown and things like this conference center and hotel," said Heath.
Mentis Lot 10 LLC is owned and operated by the same company that is currently building the Ross building in downtown Salisbury.