LAUREL, DE - Fire marshals are investigating a house fire that left a woman in serious condition.
The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal say the fire happened on Dec. 11, shortly before 1:30 p.m., in the 100 block of West 2nd Street.
The Laurel Fire Department and assisting mutual aid fire companies found heavy flames coming from the first floor of a multi-story home. The house was reportedly occupied at the time of the fire. Firefighters were able to enter the structure and successfully remove a woman from the second floor. Fire officials say the woman was transported to Nanticoke Hospital by ambulance in serious condition.
Delaware Deputy State Fire Marshals determined that the fire originated on the first floor of the structure. but the cause of the fire remains under investigation. The home was reportedly equipped with smoke detectors. There were no other reported injuries. Fire marshals estimate damage at $150,000.