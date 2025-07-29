BLADES, DE - Multiple fire units responded to a house fire on Monday in Sussex County. The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the incident.
The Blades Volunteer Fire Company says they responded to a residential structure fire on River Road on Monday, July 28th.
When crews arrived on the scene they encountered an active fire affecting the home on the property.
BVFD say mutual aid partners including from Seaford Volunteer Fire Department, Inc., Laurel Fire Dept., Bridgeville Volunteer Fire Company, Inc., Greenwood Volunteer Fire Company, and Delmar Fire Department assisted in firefighting efforts. Tasks performed on the scene included fire attack, water supply, ventilation, and overhaul operations.
It took crews about 2 hours to bring the structure fire under control. The incident is under investigation by the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office.