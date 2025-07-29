blades fire.jpg

Photo: Blades Volunteer Fire Company

BLADES, DE - Multiple fire units responded to a house fire on Monday in Sussex County. The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the incident. 

The Blades Volunteer Fire Company says they responded to a residential structure fire on River Road on Monday, July 28th. 

When crews arrived on the scene they encountered an active fire affecting the home on the property. 

BVFD say mutual aid partners including from Seaford Volunteer Fire Department, Inc., Laurel Fire Dept., Bridgeville Volunteer Fire Company, Inc., Greenwood Volunteer Fire Company, and Delmar Fire Department assisted in firefighting efforts. Tasks performed on the scene included fire attack, water supply, ventilation, and overhaul operations. 

It took crews about 2 hours to bring the structure fire under control. The incident is under investigation by the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office.

blades fire 2.jpg

Photo: Blades Volunteer Fire Company

Producer

Sam joined the WBOC team in January 2024 as a News Producer. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2023 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communication. Before working at WBOC, Sam worked for Hens All-Access in the University of Delaware’s Athletics Department. She also interned for the Delmarva Sports Network in 2022. 

