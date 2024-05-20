SALISBURY, MD - The Humane Society of Wicomico County has requested the County’s assistance in a move to a new and bigger facility.
In a letter to County Executive Julie Giordano and the County Council sent in April, Humane Society Executive Director Kimberly Nock asks that property at 5000 Goldman Lane be earmarked and deeded to the Humane Society as the site of the new shelter. The proposed location is less than a mile from the Humane Society’s current location on Citation Drive, just south of the Salisbury Airport.
“The new facility will be more in keeping with our mission of providing the best possible care for the animals that come to us from Wicomico County,” Nock says in her letter to County officials. “It will also give us additional space to take in the ever-increasing number of animals that need to be in our care.”
Nock goes on to explain the current shelter was designed to be a kill facility when it was first built, with little forethought put into controlling sickness or disease. The Humane Society has increased their live release rate from 67% to 90% in the past five years, according to Nock, and a new facility would give staff the tools needed to ensure the animals at the shelter go to loving homes in the best health.
Nock says the Humane Society has all preliminary blueprints for the new shelter and has received a cost estimate of $4.5-5 million. The Shelter, Nock says, is working diligently to seek the funding for the project. Funds for the new facility would largely come from grant money, and the Humane Society has already been approved for a $250,000 bond bill, according to Nock. The Humane Society will continue to pursue funding through the State of Maryland, other state agencies, foundations, and private donors.
“It is critical that the County deeds this land so that we can show their complete support for this project,” Nock wrote to the Executive and Council. “We cannot build a new shelter on a property we do not own.”
An open work session on the Humane Society’s proposed move to the new facility is currently listed on Wicomico County Council’s agenda for Tuesday, May 21st.