DELAWARE- Hundreds of law enforcement officials and community members gathered earlier today at the University of Delaware to honor the life and legacy of Delaware State Police Cpl. Matthew “Ty” Snook.
It was just under two weeks ago, on December 23, that Snook was shot and killed while working an overtime assignment at the Wilmington Division of Motor Vehicles. Police say Snook was shot from behind by Rahman Rose, but managed to push a DMV employee out of harm’s way during the attack. Rose was later shot by a New Castle County police officer and died at a hospital. Snook leaves behind his wife and a one-year-old daughter.
Officers traveled from near and far to pay their respects, including many from Kent and Sussex counties, as well as others from as far away as Wicomico County, Maryland, and agencies across the country.
Law enforcement officers stood shoulder to shoulder during the ceremony, supporting the Delaware State Police and the Snook family as they honored a life lost in the line of duty.
Mike Lewis, Wicomico County sheriff, said officers came to show respect and stand with their Delaware State Police family, noting that Snook’s death is a loss felt by all who wear a badge.
“We know it’s the least we can do to come up here to honor our brother who paid the ultimate sacrifice, protecting the citizens of the state of Delaware. But there’s a special bond between Delaware State Police and Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office.”
Lewis said that bond was evident as agencies from across the country came together in solidarity.
We must unite with them and stand with them and let them know that evil will be defeated. Evil will not prevail. And we have got to continue doing what we’re doing because we have thousands of people that depend on us to do just that.”
For others in attendance, the ceremony brought back painful memories. Tashica Hilliard, whose husband was killed in the line of duty in Wicomico County three years ago, said the loss extends far beyond one family.
“It’s not just for the one person. It’s for all law enforcement officers who have given their lives.”
Support also came from the community, with hundreds lining the route to pay their respects.
Camden Police Department officer Cpl. Cali Cartwright said unity within law enforcement was on full display.
“We’re all one. We all do the same job. It’s important for us to all come together.”
Cartwright said the ceremony honored Snook’s bravery and the life he lived beyond the badge, recognizing him as a father, husband and brother whose family’s sacrifice will always be remembered.
“He saved lives that day. So, I mean, he’s a hero — a true hero.”
As the procession pulled away and a flyover passed overhead, the silence that followed marked a final goodbye — and a promise from those in attendance that Matthew “Ty” Snook’s sacrifice will never be forgotten.
Following the ceremony, Snook’s family traveled to an undisclosed location for a private burial and final goodbye.