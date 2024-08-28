DELAWARE - Delaware’s Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) is asking hunters and trappers to be aware of new regulations and changes ahead of the return of hunting season this weekend.
According to DNREC, on Sunday, September 1st, deer hunting with crossbows and archery equipment will kick off the 2024/2025 season, along with Canada goose and mourning dove hunting. Then, coyote hunting sees its opening day on Monday, September 2nd.
DNREC officials say numerous changes have been made to the First State’s hunting regulations, including the newly-introduced hunting of gamebirds on Sundays. A new special deer hunting season has also been added for the last weekend in September for adult hunters unable to walk and youth to hunt deer with a firearm.
In addition to the various new regulation changes, DNREC has also announced an expansion of hunting fields in State Wildlife Areas managed specifically for mourning doves. Hunters can review the recently updated Delaware Wildlife Area Maps for more information on the expansion.
For a full list of regulation changes for the 2024/2025 hunting season, you can visit the Delaware Hunting and Trapping guide here. Information on hunting licenses, the state waterfowl stamp and the Conservation Access Pass can be found at de.gov/huntinglicense or by calling the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife Recreational Licensing office at 302-739-9918.