OCEAN CITY, Md. -- Hurricane Erin remained offshore Thursday, but its effects were on full display along the Ocean City coastline as powerful winds and massive waves drew both concern and curiosity.
Crowds gathered near the inlet throughout the day to witness the storm’s force. Some visitors described the scene as awe-inspiring, despite the risks.
"This wind is crazy," said one beachgoer.
Michael Schilling added, "It’s amazing seeing the strength of Mother Nature."
Penny Cauffiel, who came to watch the waves, said the experience was both thrilling and sobering.
"The excitement of it, the anticipation," said Cauffiel. "It’s like, you know it’s not supposed to be supposably as bad as a hurricane hitting us, but it’s close enough, let me tell you."
Despite the spectacle, officials stressed the dangers Erin continues to pose. The ocean remains closed to swimmers and surfers.
Krysten Bruce, who witnessed someone riding a jet ski amid the rough conditions, called the decision reckless.
"Stupid, stupid. He could go down at any second and nobody would even know he was out there," Bruce said. "They have restrictions for a reason, follow them."
City officials warned that flooding remains a concern, particularly around high tide, which is expected at 7:30 p.m. on the ocean side and 9:30 p.m. bayside. Neighbors and visitors are urged to stay indoors until the storm passes.