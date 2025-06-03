GEORGETOWN, DE - Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have arrested a fugitive within the city limits of Georgetown, according to police.
The Georgetown Police Department says they were alerted to the arrest on Tuesday, June 3. ICE agents were actively searching for a suspect with a criminal arrest warrant, according to police, and took the suspect into custody without incident.
Georgetown Police say they were not involved in the arrest and ICE did not request their assistance. The notification of the operation was made in accordance with guidelines to ensure the safety of neighbors and law enforcement personnel, according to police.
“Due to the sensitive nature of the federal investigation, specific details cannot be disclosed at this time,” the Georgetown Police Department said in a statement on social media. “However, the GPD reaffirms that the safety and security of Georgetown’s residents and visitors remains its highest priority.”
Neighbors in Georgetown are asked to report any suspicious activity by calling 302-856-6613.
ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Detention Reporting and Information Line can be accessed for ICE detention inquiries at 1-888-351-4024. Further information on detainees can also be found here.