SOMERSET COUNTY, Md. -- Waters across parts of the Chesapeake Bay are beginning to freeze, and the developing ice is already affecting transportation for communities in and around the Tangier Sound.
Areas near Crisfield, Smith Island and Tangier Island are seeing early ice formation, forcing boat captains and island leaders to adjust plans and prepare for the possibility of worsening conditions.
Two boats were seen cutting through icy waters in Daughtry Creek on Tuesday -- one bound for Tangier Island, the other for Smith Island -- a scene that appeared picturesque but also highlighted a growing concern for those who rely on marine travel as a daily necessity.
"The ice situation is just really starting to get bad, this is the first morning we've had any amount of ice," said Tangier Mayor James Eskridge. "With the weather report for the rest of the week, it doesn't look good, looks like it's just going to keep building up and getting thicker," Eskridge said.
Eskridge said his boat was stocking up on supplies in anticipation of increasingly difficult travel conditions. The Island Belle II, which serves Smith Island, was also making supply runs.
"We're trying to keep everybody fed and warm over there. This is our lifeline to the mainland right now, this boat," said Eskridge.
For now, much of the ice remains closer to shore, allowing boats to navigate more easily once they reach open water in the Tangier Sound. However, ice buildup near docks and harbors is already creating challenges.
Brian Derickson experienced those difficulties firsthand while trying to return home.
“Uh, I'm at the docks and uh, trying to get home and Otis says that's he's not running to Tylerton,” Derickson said to a friend over the phone.
Luckily, that friend was able to help him get home.
"He happens to be over there on Rhodes Point right now, so he's going to wait for me and when I get over there he'll take me back home," said Derickson.
Maryland Department of Natural Resources officials deployed the ice cutter Tuesday to help keep waterways navigable. The vessel is capable of breaking through ice up to 18 inches thick and is used to create safe paths for boats serving island communities.
DNR officials said the ice cutter will remain in service for as long as conditions require.