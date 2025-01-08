EASTON, MD - Drivers in Talbot County are being warned to exercise caution as icy back roads remain hazardous following recent winter weather.
While main roads are mostly clear, drifting snow and icy conditions continue to create challenges on rural roads. The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies have been busy assisting stranded motorists.
“They’re not great at this point. The main roads are good, but the back roads are not,” said Susan Heil, a local resident.
Sheriff Joe Gamble confirmed that his office has conducted numerous rescues due to the treacherous conditions.
“We’re really having a problem with drifting snow,” Gamble said. “Anywhere there are agricultural fields without woods next to them, the snow is blowing across the roads. This morning, myself and my deputies helped almost 20 or more stranded motorists who drove into snowbanks where the snow had drifted over the roads.”
With winds reaching 20 mph and temperatures dropping, Gamble said icy patches will likely persist.
“I just encourage people—we sent a Facebook post out early—if you don’t have a four-wheel-drive vehicle, you should not be on the rural county roads in Talbot County right now,” he advised.
The warning resonates with residents like Ronald Hayman, who remains cautious even in his all-wheel-drive vehicle.
“This is an all-wheel-drive vehicle, and I’m still careful,” Hayman said. “You can see that the roads are still pretty dangerous. You have to be really careful how you drive and just pay attention.”
As crews continue plowing and salting the roads, officials urge drivers to stick to main roads and avoid rural areas if possible.