ACCOMACK CO., VA - Early voting for the November 5th, 2024 general election is now open in Virginia.
Virginia’s Department of Elections says early voting begins September 20th, with the last day to vote early set for November 2nd.
General registrars offices across the Commonwealth offer early voting, with Accomack County’s’ location and voting times as follows:
Accomack County Voter Registration Office
8:30 a.m.- 5 p.m.
24387 Joynes Neck Rd., Accomac, VA 23301
757-787-2935
More information on early voting in Accomack County can be found here. Further voting information for Virginia can also be found on the Department of Elections’ website.