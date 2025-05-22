OCEAN CITY, Md. -- Thursday introduced a new platform for first responders. Fire chiefs from across the peninsula gathered in Ocean City to offer their two cents.
Department leaders had the chance to discuss what's going well and, conversely, not so well. One of the most significant challenges across the board this year is recruitment.
Salisbury Fire Chief Rob Frampton told WBOC that their starting salary of $42,000 has made it tough for them to compete with neighboring departments.
"Our salaries in Salisbury are traditionally lower than, say, those in Ocean City or those on the Western Shore," said Frampton. "Which makes it difficult, when people are working 24-hour shifts, they don't mind driving an hour or two to go to work."
Frampton said the recruiting struggle has been tangible. The department used to test 30-40 candidates at a time, but that number has dropped to between six and eight.
Jason McCabe, Assistant Fire Chief for the Dagsboro Fire Department, said they're also feeling the squeeze in Delaware.
"The demands of service are certainly overwhelming those enthusiastic folks in the communities that are willing to donate their time when they can," said McCabe. "So, we're always looking for more, we're looking for more people to come join the family."
John Mitchell, the Fire Chief at NASA Wallops Flight Facility, echoed a very similar sentiment. However, during his conversation with WBOC, his focus was on mental health.
"I think we're starting to see a trend in the fire service where mental health and the costs of supporting firefighters and emergency responders is going to increase," said Mitchell. "Because we're seeing more, we're responding to more calls, it's occurring more often."
Mitchell would like to see the services available to first responders expand and ensure that his men and women are utilizing the services available to them. He said department leaders can help make that happen.
"I think it's important to know your people. If you know your people well, you'll identify those issues early, you can get them the assistance and really encourage them," said Mitchell.
The Salisbury Chamber of Commerce organized Thursday's event. Executive Director Bill Chambers said it will become an annual event, and plans are in place to invite more fire chiefs in the coming years.