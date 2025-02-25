SEAFORD, DE -- Organizers for Redemption City, a homeless support center in Seaford, are looking to expand their overnight operations. However, some parents, staff, and students at an adjacent private school are expressing concern about the planned overnight shelter.
Nikki Gonzalez, founder of Redemption City, said they currently operate one full-time shelter at their location on North Bradford Street. Gonzalez said they have been approved by city officials to begin using the building next door to that as an overnight shelter for both men and women.
"I have a huge waitlist. I have numerous people who want to come in and have nowhere to go," Gonzalez said.
According to Gonzalez, there's a lack of overnight facilities in the area. The shelter would offer roughly sixteen beds for those experiencing homelessness to sleep in.
"To have a place where you can at least say, 'I have a place to lay my head tonight in safety, I have a place where I can get showered up, I have a place where I can have clean clothes, where I can have some dignity'," Gonzalez said.
However, some parents, students, and staff members with The Cross Christian Academy expressed concern about the shelter's location, which sits directly next to the school's campus.
"Why does it have to be in the backyard of my school?" Timothy Porter, the academy's CEO, said Tuesday. "Why does it have to be in the backyard of a population that is already vulnerable?"
Porter told WBOC the school has had issues in the past with a previous homeless day center, not operated by Gonzalez, that used to be in the same building. Gonzalez said there have been no incidents with the shelter that currently sits at the location.
"People would bang on our front door, attempting to get in, attempting to talk to our kids," Porter said.
According to Gonzalez, the shelter will be heavily monitored. Gonzalez also said, in response to some concerns she has heard from parents, that those staying at the center will be screened beforehand, and that sex offenders are not allowed to stay at the shelter.
"I bring my own grandchildren, and I've brought my own children to work with me at my shelters," Gonzalez said. "I try to make it a 100% peaceful, safe environment."
According to Gonzalez, the overnight shelter itself will only operate at night. Officials with the academy said students are often at the school late in their gym next door.
"Having the shelter at that chokepoint where students are gonna walk just seems like a bad play on the city's part," Myles Kelley, a 12th-grade student at the academy, said.
"Sometimes I already have to ask people to walk me out and I don't feel like that's right. I should be safe at my school," Sydney Ruark, an 11th-grade student at the academy, said.
Gonzalez said she is willing to work with school officials to help curb concerns. Seaford's Mayor also said city leaders will work with school leadership.
"We will work with the school to assist any way we can," Seaford Mayor Matt MacCoy said. "At the end of the day, I believe we are called to help all people."
MacCoy said the request for the overnight shelter has been approved. However, MacCoy also said school leaders are able to challenge that decision.
Porter said he plans to create a petition and appeal the city's decision to approve the shelter within the coming weeks.