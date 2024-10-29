SUSSEX COUNTY, DE — Incumbent Republican Bryan Shupe and Democratic challenger Rony Baltazar-Lopez are vying for Delaware’s 36th District seat, a position held by Republicans for over 40 years.
Shupe, a Milford business owner and former Mayor of Milford, says the district needs a Republican representative to counter Delaware’s Democratic-controlled legislature.
“This seat here in the 36th District represents a vote against the status quo,” Shupe said. “It’s a vote to look at things differently in an innovative way. How do we deal with the destructive things that a majority party has done for 20 years in rule? And how do we get back on the right track?”
Baltazar-Lopez, who works for the Delaware Department of State and is a former member of the Milford School Board, says he's working to build a coalition across part lines,
“It’s not about political ideology; it’s about who’s going to deliver more for the constituents at the end of the day,” Baltazar-Lopez said. “My experiences both in the public sector, growing up as a son of immigrants, and living in this district have shaped my values and knowledge.”
Education is a key issue for both candidates.
Baltazar-Lopez, who also listed some of his priorities as affordable housing and quality healthcare, argues that Delaware’s teacher pay lags behind neighboring states, impacting recruitment and retention.
“We’re not paying our teachers a livable and respectful wage,” Baltazar-Lopez said. “Neighboring states like New Jersey or Maryland start their teachers at $60,000; here in Delaware, we start at $40,000.”
Shupe also identifies education as a top priority, along with concerns about increasing prices and unregulated growth.
“Residents are stressed about literacy rates in schools and the impact of unregulated growth,” Shupe said. “And I’ve shown a proven record of helping with all of those and setting out plans to help our community.”
Baltazar-Lopez has brought into question Shupe’s commitment to the office,
“I’ve seen him not being in committee hearings on the floor taking really crucial votes that really do matter. And if you're going to be a representative, the first thing is that you need to show up; the second part is actually making and taking those tough calls and votes. That's what a representative is and does."
Shupe says he stands by his track record on several legislative initiatives,
“We created over $45 million in private investment in our local area, bringing jobs and new residents to Milford,” Shupe said. “We have legislation that I’ve passed and signed by the governor to require developers to pave roads,” Shupe said, “but also to have impact fees so that developers bringing hundreds and thousands of people to our area pay for fire and EMS services, roads, and school expansions.”
Election day is November is November 5th, and early voting is already underway in Delaware.