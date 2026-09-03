SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.– Delaware Seashore State Park officials say the Indian River Inlet Sand Bypass System is set to resume operations on or around Sept. 11.
Beach replenishment work paused for the summer season after the system moved more than 73,500 cubic yards of sand between March and June, according to Delaware's Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC).
DNREC says those visiting the Indian River Inlet area should expect temporary water restrictions as equipment is moved into place. Portions of the South Inlet beach will reportedly close for the duration of the work, scheduled through May 2027.
This marks the Sand Bypass System's second consecutive season in operation after spending years out of service. Built in the late 1980s, DNREC says the system started pumping sand in 1990 and failed in 2019.
DNREC and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers relaunched efforts to combat shoreline erosion in late 2024 with approximately $24.5 million in state and federal funding, combined. U.S. Rep. Sarah McBride (D-Del.) secured an additional $600,000 in federal funding for the project to continue in April 2026.
For more information, visit the project's webpage.