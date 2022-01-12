SELBYVILLE, Del.- The Indian River School District is in need of substitute teachers for the 2021-2022 school year.
In his recent revision of Delaware’s State of Emergency, Gov. John Carney eased regulations related to recently-retired state employees returning to the classrooms as substitute teachers.
Carney’s revision now allows Delaware pensioners substitute positions after only one-month after separation of state service instead of the previous requirement of six months. Additionally, service as a substitute teacher will not count toward the annual earnings limit of $30,000 for pensioners in a state-funded position.
The district says it has temporarily increased the retired teacher substitute pay to $200 per day and is offering retired paraprofessionals $150 per day after five days of substituting.
Any recent Delaware pensioner who is interested in becoming a substitute teacher should contact Michele Murphy in the IRSD District Office at 302-436-1000 or michele.murphy@irsd.k12.de.us .