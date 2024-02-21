MILLSBORO, DE - State Police are investigating a serious industrial accident at WWC III Trucking.
Delaware State Police say on Feb. 20, around 3:49 p.m., troopers were dispatched to WWC III Trucking on Pear Tree Road for an industrial accident. Troopers say prior to arrival, a 55-year-old man was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.
State Police say the victim was using a torch to cut the top off a barrel that previously contained a flammable liquid. The vapors in the barrel reportedly ignited, causing an explosion that seriously injured the victim.
The case remains under investigation by Delaware State Police detectives.