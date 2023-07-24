SALISBURY, Md. - Tucked away just off of Business Route 50 in Salisbury is the historic "Houston Cemetery."
Last week, the African-American cemetery received a new historical marker.
It's part of "Beach to Bay Heritage Area"s efforts to preserve the cemetery's history.
Historian Dr. Clara Small wrote the text for the marker. Dr. Small says she was humbled to be tasked with that.
"We're trying to preserve the history, we're trying to let the descendants know that their ancestors were here and that this land is important. It is sacred land," she said.
Lisa Challenger with Beach to Bay Heritage Area says history preservation like this is crucial.
"The Houston Cemetery is one of those sets which really tells the story of a black cemetery and the veterans that are buried here," she said.
Funding comes from the Rural Maryland Council.
This is one of five historical markers "Beach to Bay" is working on across the lower Eastern Shore.