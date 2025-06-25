DEADLY SHOOTING GRAPHIC

(Photo: MGN)

CAMBRIDGE, MD - The Cambridge Police Department has launched an investigation into a fatal shooting in Dorchester County on Wednesday night.

As of about 10:15 p.m. on June 25, police said they were on the scene of the shooting near the Westside Bypass and Hudson Road. The Maryland State Police Crime Scene Units and the Dorchester County State’s Attorney’s Office were also present, according to Cambridge Police.

Details are currently limited, and authorities say the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

