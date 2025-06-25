CAMBRIDGE, MD - The Cambridge Police Department has launched an investigation into a fatal shooting in Dorchester County on Wednesday night.
As of about 10:15 p.m. on June 25, police said they were on the scene of the shooting near the Westside Bypass and Hudson Road. The Maryland State Police Crime Scene Units and the Dorchester County State’s Attorney’s Office were also present, according to Cambridge Police.
Details are currently limited, and authorities say the investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story and will be updated.