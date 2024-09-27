OCEAN CITY, Md. -- Day one of the Oceans Calling music festival is upon us. The event draws more than 50,000 people to the resort town and is a 'huge economic catalyst' for local businesses.
"With heads in beds, people in our restaurants, helping us keep our employees longer," said Tom Perlozzo, Director of Tourism. "Similarly to a July 4th weekend, basically we have that same thing happening here in September."
Perlozzo said they are seeing visitors from every single state, and 50% of them have never been to Ocean City before. Meaning the town, via Oceans Calling, is opening itself up to a whole new set of potential vacationers.
"Our goal in tourism is to bring them back here for a nice summer vacation, find out what we have to offer, bring them back," said Perlozzo. "The other part of that is the long-term goal to stretch the seasons."
Speaking of stretching the seasons the Country Calling music festival is next weekend, giving Ocean City two weekends in a row where more than 50,000 people will cram into town all at once.
For now though, festival-goers have their eyes set on a musical lineup featuring the Dave Matthews Band, The Killers, Blink-182, Cage the Elephant and Sublime.
"I'm more than excited Sublime's my favorite band, they have been for a couple years," said Ben Gilbert.
The three day festival also gives people a rather unique landscape, one that's very fitting for a bachlorette-esque getaway.
"I am getting married in November so this is kind of like our little hoorah," said Alliyah Johnson.
The Oceans Calling festival wraps up on Sunday, September 30th.