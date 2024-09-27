Oceans Calling Main Entrance

OCEAN CITY, Md. -- Day one of the Oceans Calling music festival is upon us. The event draws more than 50,000 people to the resort town and is a 'huge economic catalyst' for local businesses. 

"With heads in beds, people in our restaurants, helping us keep our employees longer," said Tom Perlozzo, Director of Tourism. "Similarly to a July 4th weekend, basically we have that same thing happening here in September." 

Perlozzo said they are seeing visitors from every single state, and 50% of them have never been to Ocean City before. Meaning the town, via Oceans Calling, is opening itself up to a whole new set of potential vacationers. 

"Our goal in tourism is to bring them back here for a nice summer vacation, find out what we have to offer, bring them back," said Perlozzo. "The other part of that is the long-term goal to stretch the seasons." 

Speaking of stretching the seasons the Country Calling music festival is next weekend, giving Ocean City two weekends in a row where more than 50,000 people will cram into town all at once. 

For now though, festival-goers have their eyes set on a musical lineup featuring the Dave Matthews Band, The Killers, Blink-182, Cage the Elephant and Sublime. 

"I'm more than excited Sublime's my favorite band, they have been for a couple years," said Ben Gilbert. 

The three day festival also gives people a rather unique landscape, one that's very fitting for a bachlorette-esque getaway. 

"I am getting married in November so this is kind of like our little hoorah," said Alliyah Johnson. 

The Oceans Calling festival wraps up on Sunday, September 30th. 