SALISBURY, Md. - Salisbury’s acting mayor Jack Heath announced Tuesday afternoon he will not be running for another term.
Heath cited ongoing health issues as the reason for his withdrawal, as well as discussions with his family. In a press release, Heath says he will continue in his role as Mayor until the election.
Heath was appointed in January of this year to serve out the remainder of former Mayor Jake Day’s term when Day was selected as Maryland Governor Wes Moore’s Secretary of Housing and Community Development. Heath previously served as the City's Council President before assuming the role of Mayor.
The Salisbury election is slated for November 7th.