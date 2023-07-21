DEWEY BEACH, Del. - The Bottle & Cork in Dewey Beach has announced that their planned Jimmie Allen performance on September 29th sold out in 2 minutes.
The venue says they have added a second performance from the country music star, planned for Thursday, September 28th. Tickets for that second show went on sale today at noon.
Allen, a Sussex County native, is currently facing allegations of sexual assault and abuse from two women. He has denied their claims and is countersuing both women. Allen has continued to tease new music on social media while embroiled in the legal battles.