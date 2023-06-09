The new lawsuit, filed Friday in Tennessee federal court, alleges the Sussex County native sexually assaulted her.
According to the lawsuit --the woman only identified as "Jane Doe 2," says she first met Allen last may. She says they met two months later in Las Vegas. The woman claims Allen sexually assaulted her in a hotel room. Jane doe 2 says she willingly joined Allen in the bedroom but certain acts were done without her consent. She says she then discovered he had been secretly videotaping the encounter on a cell phone hidden in a closet. The woman filed a report with police and gave them the phone.
Allen's accuser is also suing the singer for invasion of privacy, battery and emotional distress. Allen was sued last month by a former manager who claims he sexually assaulted her multiple times over a two year period.
Allen has denied those claims and said the relationship was consensual.
There's no word from Allen so far on this latest accusation.