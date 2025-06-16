MILLSBORO, DE - The Delaware State Police have arrested a man following a fatal shooting early Saturday in Millsboro.
Authorities say they responded to a home on Rivers Edge Drive on reports of a shooting at about 2 a.m. on June 14. Upon arrival, troopers say they found a 19-year-old man who had been shot. Despite medical aid, the man died at the scene.
On June 16, police identified the victim as Andree' Mosley Jr., of Ellendale. According to the Cape Henlopen Football Boosters, Mosley recently graduated from Cape Henlopen High School where he played football.
"On behalf of the Cape Football Family, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of AJ Mosely, whose untimely departure has left an unfillable void," Cape Henlopen Football Boosters said in a social media post. "We send prayers, healing, and love to all who were blessed to have shared in AJ's presence. AJ's remarkable spirit will forever be etched in the hearts of our Cape Football family, remembered for his exceptional strength on the field and his unwavering friendship to many."
Two other men were also found with non-life threatening gunshot wounds following the shooting.
The ensuing investigation revealed Mosley, the two other men, and Marcus Harris, 25, were at a woman’s home when an argument broke out. The woman told the 19-year-old and the two other men to leave, according to police, and Harris and the 19-year-old began fighting. Harris then allegedly opened fire on the 19-year-old and the two other men. The woman was not injured.
Police arrested Harris and took him to the Department of Corrections on $480,000 cash bond on the following charges:
-Murder First Degree (Felony)
-Attempt to Commit Murder First Degree – 2 counts (Felony)
-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony – 3 counts (Felony)
On Monday, the Cape Henlopen School District acknowledged the loss and offered support to students.
"The Cape Henlopen School District is heartbroken to learn of the tragic loss of a graduate of the Class of 2025," school district officials said in a social media post. "Our thoughts and condolences go out to all the family, friends, teachers, teammates, and coaches who have been impacted. A sudden death can be an upsetting experience. Support is available, in conjunction with our Pathways Program, at the Slaughter Neck Community Center on Tuesday, June 17th, from 1-4."
Cape Henlopen said a 24/7 crisis hotline is available at 1-800-969-4357.