DELAWARE/MARYLAND - What began as an investigation into the reported kidnapping of a 3-year-old in New Castle County, Delaware has now sadly become a homicide investigation in Maryland.
As of Wednesday night, two have been arrested, according to Maryland State Police.
New Castle County Police say they were first contacted on June 10 at about 7:15 p.m. by Darrian Randle, mother of Nola Dinkins, who claimed her daughter had been kidnapped. Randle said she had stopped on the side of the road to comfort Nola when an unknown armed man approached the vehicle and took the child before fleeing in a dark SUV, according to police.
An Amber Alert was then issued for Nola. Police say they, along with the FBI, investigated throughout the night.
As a result of that investigation, police say Randle's initial statement was found to be false.
On Wednesday, New Castle County Police said the Amber Alert had been cancelled and that the Maryland State Police was now treating the incident as a homicide investigation.
In a press release sent on June 11, Maryland State Police said Delaware investigators requested an investigation into Randle's last known address in North East, MD. That investigation led to the discovery of human remains in a vacant lot consistent with that of a young child, MSP said.
Maryland police have arrested Randle, 31, and Cedrick Antoine Britten, 44, both of North East.
Randle is charged with first- and second-degree murder, first degree of child abuse resulting in death of a minor under thirteen, and other charges. Randle is in custody in Delaware awaiting extradition to Maryland.
Britten is charged with accessory to first- and second-degree murder after the fact, failure to report child death, and other charges in Maryland.
Authorities say they are awaiting autopsy results from the the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for positive identification of the body discovered.
Maryland State Police tell WBOC they are currently working with the FBI and New Castle County Police as they conduct their investigation.