OCEAN CITY - OC Air Show officials announced a schedule update for Saturday due to the weather forecast.
The OC Air Show says on Saturday, June 14, the event will kick off 30 minutes early, at 11:30 a.m. The change comes as storms are in the forecast. The event is expected to last 3 hours start to finish.
The Air Show will also take place on Sunday, June 15. This year's show will feature the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, the F-16 Viper Demo Team, the West Point Parachute Team, an A-10 Thunderbolt II Cas Demo, and more.