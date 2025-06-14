OCEAN CITY, MD - The Ocean City Air Show ended early on Saturday due to low visibility and cloud ceilings.
The OC Air Show posted to their official Facebook page on Saturday evening that the day's events had ended early due to the weather. They say "the cloud ceilings and visibility dropped below FAA minimum safety requirements". This early conclusion prevented several scheduled performances from getting up in the air, including the Blue Angels.
On Friday, air show officials announced that Saturday's schedule would start 30 minutes early at 11:30am due to storms in the forecast.
According to the event organizers, "all tickets are non-refundable in the event of weather impacts. However, in appreciation of our guests and recognizing today’s unique circumstances, we are offering special courtesy accommodations for impacted Saturday ticket holders to attend Sunday’s show."
OC Air Show organizers said Saturday night that Day 1 ticket holders will receive direct emails from the admissions team with a specific RSVP instruction based on ticket types. They say, "We strongly encourage ticket holders to review the email and respond promptly. If you plan on attending Sunday with your Saturday’s ticket, you MUST RSVP by 10pm PST"
The air show performances and events continue tomorrow.