Country music star and Sussex County native, Jimmie Allen is being sued for sexual assault along with other claims, according to multiple sources.
According to multiple outlets, Allen is being sued by his former day-to-day manager. She is accusing him of sexual assault. In a statement to Rolling Stone, Allen denied the allegations. He acknowledged a sexual relationship with his manager that lasted two years and said never once did her accuse him of any wrongdoing.
The allegations come on the eve of Delaware State University's graduation. Allen, who attended DSU, was set to be the commencement speaker tomorrow. The university says Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester has agreed to speak in his place.