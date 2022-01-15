Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Two feet of inundation above ground level possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Dorchester, Wicomico and Somerset Counties. * WHEN...From Sunday evening through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Some roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some infrastructure may become inundated. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 15/12 PM 2.1 0.0 0.7 2 NONE 16/12 AM 2.1 0.0 1.0 2 NONE 16/01 PM 2.7 0.6 1.3 2 NONE 17/01 AM 3.8 1.7 2.7 3-4 MODERATE 17/01 PM 3.3 1.2 1.9 4 MINOR 18/01 AM 1.8 -0.3 0.7 3 NONE CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 15/02 PM 1.8 -0.2 0.3 2 NONE 16/03 AM 1.9 -0.1 0.7 1 NONE 16/04 PM 2.7 0.7 1.1 1-2 NONE 17/04 AM 3.7 1.7 2.5 2-3 MINOR 17/04 PM 3.6 1.6 2.0 3 MINOR 18/04 AM 1.7 -0.3 0.5 1-2 NONE CRISFIELD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 1.8 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 15/12 PM 2.1 -0.1 0.1 2 NONE 15/11 PM 2.3 0.1 0.8 2 NONE 16/11 AM 3.2 1.0 1.1 2 NONE 16/11 PM 3.1 0.9 1.6 3 NONE 17/12 PM 4.1 2.0 2.0 4 MODERATE 18/12 AM 2.8 0.6 1.2 4 NONE &&