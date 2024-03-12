SALISBURY, Md.- Junior Achievement is hosting its annual Inspire Expo where vendors and students will come together at the Wicomico County Civic Center on March 12th and 13th. Vendors range from TidalHealth, NASA and Choptank Electric Cooperative.
Ricky Pollitt of Junior Achievement says this is a win-win for students and for businesses across Delmarva.
“It’s an opportunity for both our students and our vendors for our students. It’s a great opportunity to discover the career opportunities that are right here in their backyard. Students that are coming to this expo will learn , what type of education do I need to have? What type of skillets do I need to thrive in these fields once I get into the workforce?,” said Pollitt.
“For our local workforce, we all know about the workforce shortage that’s going on. This is a great way to get in front of students early. Let them know what the expectation is, what they need to do so that when they do enter their workforce, they know exactly how to succeed in that certain field,” said Pollitt.
Pollitt says each vendor must have some interactive component to help engage students.
“It’s great having that hands-on interaction activity for the students. It really gives some a true sense of what is required in that field rather than just handing them a brochure a pamphlet, which don’t get me wrong is great to get that information out there, but if you have a student operating on a test dummy or doing a CDL stimulator, that’s going to give them a much better idea of what to expect than just reading,” said Pollitt.
Before their arrival, Junior Achievement says students had lessons in school to test and gauge where their interests are, so that when students arrive at the Civic Center, students have a better idea of which vendors to check out.
Pollitt says he hopes students leave with an understanding that they do not need to leave the Eastern Shore to have a successful career.
“I grew up on the Eastern Shore. I was always told you had to leave the Eastern Shore to find success. We're trying to eliminate that misconception. You can be successful, and have the career of your dreams right here on the Eastern Shore.”
Katie Luckett of Choptank Electric Cooperative shares the same sentiment.
“We really hope that the students take away the fact that they can stay on the Eastern Shore and have a really successful career and give back to their community,” said Luckett.
Luckett says this lesson is important for the economic health of Delmarva.
“I think it’s important that the students know they don’t have to leave the Eastern Shore to have a great career. Sometimes the draw of college, and the draw of experiences outside of the Eastern Shore can be quite appealing, which is understandable. I went away to school, but then I came back to work at the Cooperative and serve the community where I was born and raised and I think it’s just important that they understand what’s available here,” said Luckett.
The Inspire Expo runs from 9am - 2 pm March 12th and 13th.