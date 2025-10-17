SMYRNA, Del. – A 13-year-old Smyrna Middle School student has been arrested after police say he made a verbal threat to “shoot up the school.”
According to the Smyrna Police Department, the school’s resource officer was notified Thursday, Oct. 16, about the threat made by a current student. Investigators say the student referenced a date when he planned to get revenge for a previous incident.
Police say the student was immediately removed from the school while the threat was investigated.
On Friday, Oct. 17, arrest warrants were issued for the juvenile, who has been charged with terroristic threatening with intent to cause serious inconvenience to a school, a felony. The student was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court and released on his own recognizance.
Police are reminding parents and guardians to speak with their children about the seriousness of making threats and the potential consequences.