HURLOCK, MD - The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal says a minor was seriously injured Thursday when a stove top grease fire broke out in a Dorchester County home.
According to investigators, the fire occurred on July 11th just after 4:30 p.m. at a home on South Main Street in Hurlock. 8 firefighters were dispatched and it took them 15 minutes to control the flames. Total monetary loss as a result of the fire is estimated at $6,000.
The Fire Marshal’s Office has ruled the grease fire accidental, but a juvenile in the home suffered 3rd degree burns to about 10% of his body. Maryland State Police Aviation flew the young victim to Bayview Burn Center in Baltimore for treatment.