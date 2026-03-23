GRASONVILLE, MD– A Church Hill man faces a long list of charges after police say a K9 helped stop a pursuit.
Queen Anne's County Sheriff's deputies attempted to stop a vehicle with expired registration on Main Street March 13 after it allegedly failed to make a stop. Officials say the vehicle was registered to the address of a subject with multiple warrants.
As the driver reportedly fled onto Wilson Street, deputies ended the pursuit as the vehicle drove off the roadway through homeowners' yards. A short time later, they saw the suspect fleeing on foot into a wooded area, according to a press release.
After establishing a perimeter, police deployed a drone team and K9 Splash to successfully track the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Joseph Palmer Jr., of Church Hill.
Deputies searched the vehicle after they say a K9 alerted to an air sniff, reportedly finding various controlled dangerous substances, paraphernalia and two fraudulent licenses.
Court records show Palmer is being held on no bond as he faces drug, paraphernalia and false document charges, a dozen driving offenses and seven charges related to eluding police.
Find a full list of charges here.