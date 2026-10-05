BOWERS BEACH, Del. - A piece of Bowers Beach history is now permanently marked in Delaware.
The Bowers Beach Maritime Museum unveiled a new State of Delaware Historical Marker Monday, recognizing more than 50 years of preserving the community's maritime heritage and the stories of the watermen who made their living along the Delaware Bay.
The museum traces its roots to the state's Bicentennial in the 1970s, when local residents began gathering and sharing artifacts and stories about the area's maritime history.
Over the years, the collection grew, eventually leading to the construction of a dedicated museum building.
Delaware Public Archives Director and State Archivist Maegan Peterman said the museum's continued work is important because it preserves a part of Delaware's coastal heritage that could otherwise be lost.
"This museum is actually 50 years old this year," Peterman said. "The fact that it is still ongoing, it is still telling the story of this community and this important coastal heritage of the men that worked on the Delaware Bay."
Peterman said the new marker will allow that history to continue reaching people who pass through Bowers Beach.
"Now that we have this marker that's permanently in the landscape, that will continue to tell the story of what happened here to people that pass by," she said.
The marker is the 720th historical marker in Delaware.
For Bowers Beach Maritime Museum Executive Director Judy Martin, the recognition represents the work of far more than the volunteers who run the museum.
Martin and her husband have been involved with the museum for more than 20 years. She said volunteers, families and community members have all played a role in keeping the museum operating and preserving its collection.
"It's just recognition for all that has gone on," Martin said. "And it's just not my husband and I. It's all of these people."
Martin said families have also increasingly donated items from their homes that tell the story of Bowers Beach and its residents.
The museum's efforts to preserve the community's identity extend beyond its exhibits.
A mural project brought residents together to transform a cinder block wall into a piece of public art reflecting the community.
Organizer Anthony Albano said the project helped bring more local residents into the museum's efforts.
"It turned out to be a wonderful project because we got so many people in town involved and a lot of people I hadn't even known before we got started," Albano said.
Martin said the mural became another way for residents to leave their own mark on Bowers Beach.
"All kinds of people came and put their stamp on that wall," Martin said. "So it's brought the community together."
She said the museum's mission is about more than preserving artifacts.
"It's not just a museum," Martin said. "It's not just keeping Bowers on the map, but it's being a place for the community to gather as well."
The Delaware House and Senate also presented the museum with a tribute recognizing its work and wishing the organization continued success in preserving and sharing Bowers Beach history.
Museum leaders say continued community involvement will be key to keeping that history alive for future generations.
The new historical marker and mural will also be recognized on Oct. 11 at the Bowers Beach Heritage Day.