Dover Police

DOVER, Del.–A Kent County woman is charged with DUI and other offenses after a crash which seriously injured a motorcyclist July 13.

Dover Police responded to crash reports at the intersection of Forrest Avenue and Kenton Road around 3:17 p.m. on July 13. Officers say two cars and a motorcycle were involved, with two patients in need of medical attention.

Detectives with the Dover Police Collision Reconstruction Unit determined a Mazda driving eastbound on Forrest Avenue turned left onto Kenton Avenue on a red light, crossing into the path of a motorcycle driving westbound.

Investigators say the motorcyclist was ejected as the bike skidded toward a third vehicle, causing minor damage. Police did not report any injuries from the third vehicle.

The motorcyclist, a 67-year-old man, was reportedly airlifted to Christiana Hospital with life-threatening injuries and remains in serious condition.

The Mazda driver, 43-year-old Jessica Lopez, of Hartly, was taken to Bayhealth Kent Campus with minor injuries and signs of impairment, according to a press release.

Officers say they found suspected heroin and drug paraphernalia on Lopez and inside the Mazda. They also note Lopez was prohibited from driving due to a felony arraignment earlier the same day.

Dover Police committed Lopez to Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on the following charges following her release from the hospital:

  • Vehicular Assault First Degree
  • Noncompliance with Conditions of Bond (Felony)
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Driving Under the Influence of Drugs
  • Driving While Suspended or Revoked
  • Failure to Yield Right of Way While Turning Left
  • Failure to Stop at a Red Light

As the investigation continues, anyone with information is urged to contact Dover Police at 302-736-7111 or submit information at www.doverpolice.org/contact-us.

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Bees is an Ocean City local familiar with Eastern Shore culture and history. She is passionate about audience engagement through community journalism, media literacy and language. Before joining WBOC, Bees was Editor in Chief of SU's student news outlet, The Flyer. She is thrilled to serve Delmarva as a newscast producer on WBOC's team.

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