DOVER, Del.–A Kent County woman is charged with DUI and other offenses after a crash which seriously injured a motorcyclist July 13.
Dover Police responded to crash reports at the intersection of Forrest Avenue and Kenton Road around 3:17 p.m. on July 13. Officers say two cars and a motorcycle were involved, with two patients in need of medical attention.
Detectives with the Dover Police Collision Reconstruction Unit determined a Mazda driving eastbound on Forrest Avenue turned left onto Kenton Avenue on a red light, crossing into the path of a motorcycle driving westbound.
Investigators say the motorcyclist was ejected as the bike skidded toward a third vehicle, causing minor damage. Police did not report any injuries from the third vehicle.
The motorcyclist, a 67-year-old man, was reportedly airlifted to Christiana Hospital with life-threatening injuries and remains in serious condition.
The Mazda driver, 43-year-old Jessica Lopez, of Hartly, was taken to Bayhealth Kent Campus with minor injuries and signs of impairment, according to a press release.
Officers say they found suspected heroin and drug paraphernalia on Lopez and inside the Mazda. They also note Lopez was prohibited from driving due to a felony arraignment earlier the same day.
Dover Police committed Lopez to Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on the following charges following her release from the hospital:
- Vehicular Assault First Degree
- Noncompliance with Conditions of Bond (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Driving Under the Influence of Drugs
- Driving While Suspended or Revoked
- Failure to Yield Right of Way While Turning Left
- Failure to Stop at a Red Light
As the investigation continues, anyone with information is urged to contact Dover Police at 302-736-7111 or submit information at www.doverpolice.org/contact-us.