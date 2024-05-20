FELTON, DE - A Felton man was arrested for rape and other charges after an investigation conducted by Felton Police Department and the Kent County Attorney General's Office.
On Wednesday, May 8th, the Felton Police Department was notified by the Division of Family Services in reference to an alleged sexual assault on a minor in the Hidden Pond Development in Kent County.
An investigation was conducted by Felton Police with the assistance of the Kent County Attorney General's Office. Throughout the investigation, FPD say that enough probable cause was established for an arrest of the suspect who was identified as 52-year-old Ronald Harrison Humphrey of Felton, Delaware.
On May 17th, Felton Police, with the assistance of the Harrington Police Department, responded to the 100 block of Fan Branch Drive. Humphrey was taken into custody without incident and transported to Harrington Police Department for processing.
He was arrested and charged with "Rape 2nd Degree Victim is Less Than 12 Years of Age (Class B Felony), Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child 1st Degree (Class B Felony), Sexual Abuse of a Child by a Person of Trust (Class B Felony) and Unlawful Sexual Contact with a Person who is Less Than 13 Years of Age (Class D Felony) X4".
Ronald Harrison Humphrey was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court #2 and received a $220,000 cash bail. Felton Police report that he was unable to post bail and was turned over to the Department of Corrections. He was also issued a no-contact order with the victim and any child under the age of 18.